AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Shares Gap Down to $5.07

Shares of AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.70. AMTD International shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.

About AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.