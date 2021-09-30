KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $17.66

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.66, but opened at $18.20. KE shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 99,597 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. HSBC lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion and a PE ratio of 50.61.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in KE in the first quarter worth $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in KE in the first quarter worth $74,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in KE in the second quarter worth $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

