Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $55.50 Million Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197,917 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 3.43% of Harsco worth $55,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Harsco by 22.0% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 118,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 28.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth $6,838,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Harsco stock remained flat at $$17.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -576.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

