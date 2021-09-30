Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 1,142,297 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142,297 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 3.99% of Air Transport Services Group worth $68,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85,397 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,651. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

