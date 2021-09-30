Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,152 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.87% of Kirby worth $68,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its position in Kirby by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after acquiring an additional 591,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after buying an additional 376,614 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,270,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,879. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. Equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

