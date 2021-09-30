Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 114,485 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,571,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,485 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $72,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Colfax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,444,000 after purchasing an additional 697,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,736 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Colfax by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 2,390,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,600,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 146,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 125,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,251. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

