Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,154,144 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $76,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Edison International by 12.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 672,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,786,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Edison International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 256,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after acquiring an additional 76,599 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Edison International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,847,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,434,000 after purchasing an additional 209,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

EIX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.41. 4,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,384. Edison International has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

