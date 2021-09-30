Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Increases Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $75,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMX. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28,013.9% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,408 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at about $98,769,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,855,000 after purchasing an additional 807,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after buying an additional 585,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,383,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,244,000 after buying an additional 280,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

FMX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.20. 9,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,368. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.10.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

