Advisor Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.21. 75,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,215. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

