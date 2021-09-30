Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,138 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $36,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,585,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,247,000 after purchasing an additional 108,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 70,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,029,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,987,000 after purchasing an additional 514,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 18.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 668,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after purchasing an additional 105,437 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.71. 16,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,183,139. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

