Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,739,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327,528 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $380,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 119.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

NYSE:ES opened at $82.14 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.