eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,917 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,275,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 848,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $59,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in eBay by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in eBay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $483,747,000 after buying an additional 233,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,379,228. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.50. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.