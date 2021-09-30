Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 15,729 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,729 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $285.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.53 and a 200-day moving average of $311.25.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

