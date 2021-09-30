Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 171,756 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,358,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171,756 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $22,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NOW by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 838,137 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 16.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NOW by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 348,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 182,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NOW by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 46,335 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE DNOW remained flat at $$7.81 during midday trading on Thursday. 6,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,558. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $863.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

