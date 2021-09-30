NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.NuVasive also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.54.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.59. 1,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,073.04, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.