Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.22.

NASDAQ:CGNT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.09. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,585. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $2,400,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

