Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$1.100 EPS.

BBBY stock traded down $5.51 on Thursday, reaching $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,851. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

