Peony Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Peony has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $7.75 million and $35,062.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00053060 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 29,844,822 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

