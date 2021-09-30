Katalyo (KTLYO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $66,894.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $66,894.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00064741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00101770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00136926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,083.25 or 1.00037261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.27 or 0.06855033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.25 or 0.00769154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KTLYOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.