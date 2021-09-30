$60.46 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to post sales of $60.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.36 million to $69.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $267.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $271.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $182.02 million, with estimates ranging from $174.74 million to $189.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGND. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.08. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,669. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.17.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

