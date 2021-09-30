Advisor Partners LLC Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 184,992 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,099,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 12,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $581,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.95. 5,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.