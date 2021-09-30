Advisor Partners LLC Raises Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ING Groep by 16,182.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 258,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.51.

ING stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

