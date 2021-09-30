CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after buying an additional 590,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,185,273,000 after buying an additional 1,107,604 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.82. The stock had a trading volume of 95,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,414. The firm has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

