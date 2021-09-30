Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Reduced by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

