Advisor Partners LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 300,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,894,816. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.