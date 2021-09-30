Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Amgen by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Amgen by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,044,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

AMGN stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,979. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.11 and its 200-day moving average is $239.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

