Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.89 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.60. 10,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,987. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

