Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JSML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3,543.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 56,019 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JSML traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,538. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.71. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84.

