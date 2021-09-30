Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Releases Earnings Results

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $54.24 on Thursday. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $579,222.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,497 shares of company stock valued at $766,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Worthington Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Worthington Industries worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

