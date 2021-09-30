Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,801 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $342.35. 17,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,279. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $215.02 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

