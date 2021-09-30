Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $43.16

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.16, but opened at $44.70. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $44.41, with a volume of 3,377 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,648.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,802 shares of company stock worth $6,113,359 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,282,000 after buying an additional 322,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

