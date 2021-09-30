Golden State Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,683 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.28. 241,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,699. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11.

