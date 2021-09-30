Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $686,000 Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.79. 53,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,186. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.40. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.