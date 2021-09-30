Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $255.25

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $255.25 and last traded at $260.36, with a volume of 21899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total transaction of $5,939,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

