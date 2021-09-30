Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.11

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.11 and last traded at $111.01, with a volume of 2612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.82.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,282 shares of company stock worth $17,725,650 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

