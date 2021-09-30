Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Up to $23.50

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $24.49. Riskified shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 2,315 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSKD. Truist Financial began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

