Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 9,844 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 499,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $24,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $49.59. 136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

