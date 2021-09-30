Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $79.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $71.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a market cap of $144.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

