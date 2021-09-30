Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $221.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry so far this year. It is benefiting from higher penetration of the e-commerce business. Continuous enhancement of the e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and disciplined cost control are expected to drive growth. Of late Williams-Sonoma is witnessing higher-than-expected e-commerce traffic in Canada. It is focused on enhancing customer experience through technology innovation and operational improvement. Meanwhile, the company has once again lifted fiscal 2021 outlook, thanks to encouraging macro trends. The company now projects revenue acceleration to $10 billion over the next four years. Notably, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $10.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.61. 14,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,283. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.47. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $204.41. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,090 shares of company stock worth $10,368,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,356,000 after buying an additional 20,839 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

