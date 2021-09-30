Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Get Energous alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ WATT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 1,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,804. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. Energous has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $131.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.36.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative net margin of 7,172.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energous will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 25,690 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $60,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 21,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $58,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,065.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,246 shares of company stock worth $381,696. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Energous by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energous (WATT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.