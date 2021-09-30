eBoost Market Cap Hits $2.09 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $4.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.20 or 0.00353394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EBSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.