State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191,387 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $94,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 108.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $140.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

