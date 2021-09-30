State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 24,956 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,956 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Analog Devices worth $86,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $170.41 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $178.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

