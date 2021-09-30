FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS stock opened at $394.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $399.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.20 and a 200-day moving average of $342.70.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.56.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,658,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $691,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

