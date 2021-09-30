Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $374,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194,537 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.6% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 149,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Novartis by 2,327.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 183,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 176,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.27. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

