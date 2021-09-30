FactSet Research Systems’ (FDS) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $353.56.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $394.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $399.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

