Barings LLC Sells 664 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Barings LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 38.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 632,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 608,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 113,403 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $99.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

