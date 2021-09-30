Blair William & Co. IL Has $15.67 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $15,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

NYSE SJM opened at $122.16 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

