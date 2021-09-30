Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,660 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $20,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after buying an additional 1,362,425 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $92,838,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after buying an additional 574,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,502,000 after buying an additional 533,805 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,451. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.81 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

