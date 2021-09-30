Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 38,159 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,159 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $17,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Timken by 260.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of TKR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.19. 354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The Timken’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

